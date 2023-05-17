Sunny & cooler

BALTIMORE — Temperatures will trend cooler today, in the low-70s thanks to a noticeable northerly breeze. Temperatures will remain in the 70s through the rest of the work week. Bright skies will be the main story through Friday as high pressure dominates the weather pattern. Scattered shower chances return just in time for Preakness as a cold front slides into the region. We are not expected to see a washout. Sunday will be the weekend winner with warmer temperatures, near 80° and more sunshine. The summer-like warmth spills into early next week!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night A chance of showers before 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.