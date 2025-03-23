Sunny but cooler for Sunday morning

Good morning, happy Sunday!

Cooler this morning with temperatures starting out in the 30s. Clouds will be present throughout the day-side of things, but we will see a gradual clearing for the late afternoon hours. Dry conditions return briefly to the region with the second leg of the weekend looking to keep clear of any shower activity. Temperatures will struggle this afternoon, with highs only reaching into the 50s. Dress in layers for this very spring-like day!

