Sunny But Chilly Start To The Day

Tons of sun is on tap today but it won't warm temps up above normal. After a cold start with lows in the 20s, highs will only be in the low to mid 40s. Southerly flow moves in for the weekend allowing temps to rise close to 60 on Saturday with more clouds and the mid 70s on Sunday with showers possible. Monday will feature the mid to upper 70s and a better chance for showers as a cold front moves through. The effects of the cold front will be felt on Tuesday with the chance of a few morning showers and cooler temperatures in the mid 50s. The mid 50s will stick around through mid-week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Light southeast wind becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: Showers before 8am. High near 59. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.