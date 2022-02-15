Watch
Weather

Actions

Sunny But Chilly

Mild temps move in....
items.[0].image.alt
Lynette Charles
Wind Chill.jpg
Posted at 5:40 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 06:49:27-05

Abundant sunshine and below normal temperatures will prevail today with highs in the upper 30s to 40 degrees. Temps will continue to rise into Thursday ahead of a cold front. Rain will move in late Thursday into Friday morning. It will be breezy Thursday and Friday. The weekend will feature sun & clouds with highs in the low 50s. Milder temps will kick off next week.

Stay tuned!

7 DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. South wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 43. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday: A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night: Rain. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Washington's Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018