Sunny But Chilly

Abundant sunshine and below normal temperatures will prevail today with highs in the upper 30s to 40 degrees. Temps will continue to rise into Thursday ahead of a cold front. Rain will move in late Thursday into Friday morning. It will be breezy Thursday and Friday. The weekend will feature sun & clouds with highs in the low 50s. Milder temps will kick off next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. South wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 43. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday: A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Rain. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Washington's Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

