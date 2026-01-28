Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
30  WX Alerts 70  Closings/Delays
Weather

Actions

Sunny & bitterly cold mid-week

Possible winter storm this weekend...
The coldest air of the winter has arrived and will remain in place through the weekend. Overnight temperatures will plunge into the single digits, with wind chills ranging from about -5 to -10 degrees. This is a good time to let your faucets drip to help prevent frozen pipes.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Tuesday night weather
highs.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Unusually prolonged cold arctic air sticks around through the rest of the work week! Low temperatures drop into the single digits, with wind chills ranging from about -5 to -10 degrees. This weekend, a coastal storm develops, but there is still uncertainty with how close it gets to the coastline. Stay tuned for future updates! Temperatures will trend milder next week!

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -2. West wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -4. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph after midnight.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -6.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 5.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 19.
Saturday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Sunday A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft