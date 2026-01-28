Sunny & bitterly cold mid-week

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Unusually prolonged cold arctic air sticks around through the rest of the work week! Low temperatures drop into the single digits, with wind chills ranging from about -5 to -10 degrees. This weekend, a coastal storm develops, but there is still uncertainty with how close it gets to the coastline. Stay tuned for future updates! Temperatures will trend milder next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -2. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -4. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -6.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 5.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 19.

Saturday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 33.