Sunny And Warming Up

A sun-filled Monday is in store. Along with warming temperatures and breezy conditions. Dry conditions and warmer temps will be the rule for most of the week. The next chance for showers rolls in on Friday. Showers and storms are possible this weekend with highs in the upper 70s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday: A chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.