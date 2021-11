High pressure will lead to ample sunshine and slightly elevated winds today. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Continued sunshine tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A weak cold front will pass through Wednesday bringing a slight chance for morning showers. A stronger cold front will move in by the end of the week. Showers will be likely on Friday. Temps will drop below normal by the end of the weekend with highs on Sunday in the low to mid 50s.

Stay tuned!