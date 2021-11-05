Sunny and Still Chilly

Freeze Warnings are in effect until 9 AM. There will be abundant sunshine today but it will stay chilly with highs only in the low to mid 50s. The dry conditions and below normal temps continue into the weekend. Next week temps will rise into the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sun to boot.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Widespread frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

