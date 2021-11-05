Watch
Weather

Actions

Sunny and Still Chilly

Warmer temps will arrive....
items.[0].image.alt
Lynette Charles
Freeze Warnings.jpg
Posted at 6:04 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 06:04:57-04

Freeze Warnings are in effect until 9 AM. There will be abundant sunshine today but it will stay chilly with highs only in the low to mid 50s. The dry conditions and below normal temps continue into the weekend. Next week temps will rise into the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sun to boot.

Stay tuned!

7 DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Widespread frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018