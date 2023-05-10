BALTIMORE — Sunny and seasonal today with highs in the low to mid-70s. Sunshine sticks around through the rest of the week with climbing temperatures. We will be back in the low to mid-80s on Friday! A wet start to the weekend with scattered showers sliding in on Saturday. Perhaps even a few rumbles of thunder. A bit cooler for Mother's Day with mostly dry conditions. A dry start to next week with temperatures warming into the 70s.
Have a wonderful Wednesday!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 75. Light north wind.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday Night A chance of showers between 2am and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Saturday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night Showers likely before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday Decreasing clouds, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.