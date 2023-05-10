BALTIMORE — Sunny and seasonal today with highs in the low to mid-70s. Sunshine sticks around through the rest of the week with climbing temperatures. We will be back in the low to mid-80s on Friday! A wet start to the weekend with scattered showers sliding in on Saturday. Perhaps even a few rumbles of thunder. A bit cooler for Mother's Day with mostly dry conditions. A dry start to next week with temperatures warming into the 70s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 75. Light north wind.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night A chance of showers between 2am and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night Showers likely before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday Decreasing clouds, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.