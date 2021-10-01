Sunny and Seasonal Conditions Continue

Abundant sunshine and seasonal temperatures continue today! It will be dry, warmer and above normal for the weekend with highs in the low 80s. A stalled out front will be nearby through next week which will keep the chance for showers in the forecast Monday into Thursday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Light south wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.