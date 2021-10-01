Sunny and Seasonal Conditions Continue

Abundant sunshine and seasonal temperatures continue today! It will be dry, warmer and above normal for the weekend with highs in the low 80s. A stalled out front will be nearby through next week which will keep the chance for showers in the forecast Monday into Thursday.
7 Day Forecast:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Light south wind.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.