Sunny and less humid Sunday morning

Happy Sunday!

Wow, what a stunner of a day we have ahead. It's looking like comfortable conditions throughout the morning and afternoon, with less humidity and cloud cover. A little on the chilly side to start off, but we will see temperatures turn towards the 80s by late afternoon. Enjoy it while it lasts! We will see dry conditions linger into the workweek, but the cooler conditions come to a close by late next week. The second week of August is trending hotter and looking like the 90s will make a return to the forecast. Enjoy our taste of September because August temps make a quick comeback to the state!