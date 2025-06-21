Sunny and hot for Sunday

Happy Sunday!

It's HOT HOT HOT this week with temperatures expected to take off. Highs will range from 90 to 100 degrees or higher for afternoon highs. These numbers, paired with humidity, will create heat index values close to 110. Please drink plenty of water and limit exposure to the sun. Sunday will start off a little warmer with the 70s and a few clouds overhead. The early afternoon heats up quickly with the 80s entering by 11 A.M. Peak heating will show the low 90s for the afternoon. We will not see much of a break from the heat until the sun sets.