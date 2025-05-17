Happy Sunday everyone!
We are finally seeing much improved conditions after our showers and storms Friday and Saturday. Sunday brings a lovely batch of sunshine and cooler temperatures to the region. Comfortable and a little breezy for the afternoon hours, we will see passerby clouds. Rain steers clear of the area even as we roll into early portions of next week.
Sunny and clear for this Sunday morning forecast
Finally seeing an all clear for weather this morning and afternoon as storms pushed through over the weekend.

