Sunny & above normal today

BALTIMORE — Temperatures warm into the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine to go around! Clouds will increase tonight as a cold front charges towards the region. This front may generate a few showers overnight into the midday Thursday. This system will also usher in a cooler air mass, knocking our high temperatures down into the upper-60s and low-70s late-week. It will be a chilly start to the weekend with temperatures in the upper-40s and low-50s early Saturday morning! Plenty of sunshine and dry time is expected this weekend with highs rebounding back into the 80s on Sunday. A few rain showers are possible early Monday with temperatures in the mid-70s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A slight chance of showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A chance of showers, mainly after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 75.