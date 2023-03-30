Sunny & a bit cooler today

BALTIMORE — Starting off your day with temperatures around freezing. A Freeze Warning will be in effect in northwest Howard county from 4 AM - 9 AM. Despite the glorious sunshine today, temperatures will only rise into the mid-50s this afternoon. Friday, temperatures will rebound back into the upper-60s and near 70°. Clouds and winds increase into Saturday. There is a chance for scattered showers Friday evening into Saturday morning. Strong southerly wind gusts up to 40-45 mph can be expected on Saturday. This will allow temperatures to soar into the mid-70s. Back near average on Sunday with highs in the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies. The 70s come back in style next week!

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 54.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 38. South wind around 6 mph.

Friday A chance of showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Friday Night Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 58. Windy.

Saturday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 76. Windy.

Saturday Night A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.