Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny & 76

Cool own ahead...
WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Wednesday night weather
Screenshot 2023-10-12 020301.png
Posted at 3:11 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 03:11:18-04

BALTIMORE — Today will be the warmest day out of the next seven days, as highs hit the mid-70s with a mixture of sun and clouds. A low-pressure system moves in from the Ohio Valley this weekend- bringing widespread rain and gusty winds, upwards of 25-30 mph to central Maryland. Right now, the rain arrives Saturday afternoon and lingers into Sunday morning. The cold front will knock temperatures down into the 60s. A cool start to next week and briefly drying out on Monday before isolated rain chances return on Tuesday.

Have a sunny day!

7day.png

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming north around 5-10 mph.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday Night A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. High near 65.
Saturday Night Showers. Low around 50.
Sunday Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018