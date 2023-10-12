Sunny & 76

BALTIMORE — Today will be the warmest day out of the next seven days, as highs hit the mid-70s with a mixture of sun and clouds. A low-pressure system moves in from the Ohio Valley this weekend- bringing widespread rain and gusty winds, upwards of 25-30 mph to central Maryland. Right now, the rain arrives Saturday afternoon and lingers into Sunday morning. The cold front will knock temperatures down into the 60s. A cool start to next week and briefly drying out on Monday before isolated rain chances return on Tuesday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming north around 5-10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. High near 65.

Saturday Night Showers. Low around 50.

Sunday Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.