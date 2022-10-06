Sunny & mild today!

BALTIMORE — Sunshine finally returns today with milder temperatures, in the mid-70s through Friday! A cold front moves through late Friday and ushers in colder air for the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low to mid-60s Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the 40s. Gradually warming up into the middle of next week!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 54. Light west wind.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 77. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 44.

Columbus Day Sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.