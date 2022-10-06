Sunny & mild today!

BALTIMORE — Sunshine finally returns today with milder temperatures, in the mid-70s through Friday! A cold front moves through late Friday and ushers in colder air for the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low to mid-60s Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the 40s. Gradually warming up into the middle of next week!
Stay tuned!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 54. Light west wind.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 77. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 42.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 44.
Columbus Day Sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 71.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.