Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny & mild today!

Roller coaster temperatures...
WMAR-2 News Patrick Pete Wednesday night weather
Posted at 3:19 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 03:19:38-04

BALTIMORE — Sunshine finally returns today with milder temperatures, in the mid-70s through Friday! A cold front moves through late Friday and ushers in colder air for the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low to mid-60s Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the 40s. Gradually warming up into the middle of next week!

Stay tuned!

7DAY.JPG

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 54. Light west wind.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 77. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 42.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 44.
Columbus Day Sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 71.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018