Sunny & 75!

BALTIMORE — Bright and beautiful today with sunny skies and highs in the 70s! Temperatures warm up into the 80s late-week thanks to a southerly wind flow. The warmest day of the week is set for Friday as we have a good chance of breaking the record high temperature of 88° set back in 1957. High temperatures will flirt with 80° on Saturday and the first half of the day will be dry. Showers slide in during the evening hours and will linger overnight. Showers should exit by daybreak on Sunday with cooler and drier air filtering in behind the system. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 60s. High pressure keeps us rain-free for the start of next week. Highs will be below average, in the 60s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62. South wind around 9 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Saturday Night Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 51. Breezy.

Sunday Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 67.