Sunny & 70s today!

BALTIMORE — Temperatures increase a little today as high pressure keeps sunny skies and southerly flow in the region. The cold front then begins to race through on Thursday and bring in some thundershowers that could get a bit strong. Once the cold front clears through, a cooler day will settle in for Friday as our daytime highs will be in the mid to low 60s again. A small and gradual warming builds in for the weekend with a few clouds moving in.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Light southwest wind.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.