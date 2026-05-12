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Sunny & 70° today!

Rain and storms mid-week...
The forecast will be beautiful on Tuesday, with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. A strong cold front is set to bring a period of heavy showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into the evening. While the greatest risk for severe weather will remain west of the Blue Ridge Mountains, one or two stronger storms could make it into the Baltimore metro area, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain. The timing for this activity looks to be between 2 PM and 10 PM Wednesday.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Monday Night weather
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Sunny and 70° today! A strong cold front is set to bring a period of heavy showers and a few gusty thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Behind the front, a prolonged period of dry weather will take hold over the region. Temperatures will warm up into the 80s this weekend with highs nearing 90° early next week!

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5-10 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. South wind 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 90.

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