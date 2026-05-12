Sunny & 70° today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Sunny and 70° today! A strong cold front is set to bring a period of heavy showers and a few gusty thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Behind the front, a prolonged period of dry weather will take hold over the region. Temperatures will warm up into the 80s this weekend with highs nearing 90° early next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5-10 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. South wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 90.