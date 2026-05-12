Sunny & 70° today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Sunny and 70° today! A strong cold front is set to bring a period of heavy showers and a few gusty thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Behind the front, a prolonged period of dry weather will take hold over the region. Temperatures will warm up into the 80s this weekend with highs nearing 90° early next week!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5-10 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. South wind 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 90.