Sunday snow chances

Good morning, happy Sunday!

Things are starting to thaw across the state as we shift from our below-normal temperature trend to a closer-to-normal one. Sunshine also returns today, helping to heat us a smidge. The best news out of the weekend is that our storm traveling up the coast misses the majority of the state. Temperatures warm into the middle and upper 20s across the state under mostly clear skies. Conditions continue to improve into the workweek, where we see the 30s finally return.