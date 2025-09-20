Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunday morning forecast update

Mostly cloudy skies continue from the overnight hours into the morning hours of Sunday bringing cooler temperatures
Posted

Autumn is upon us this Sunday, and we are seeing some very timely temperatures scheduled for this afternoon. Fall officially kicks off tomorrow, but Sunday will be one of the coolest days this week, with the mid-70s expected. Cloud cover continues past the noon hour, with a stray shower possible. Clouds will keep things muggy overnight into Monday, where the heat is expected to return, slightly.
Have a safe weekend folks!

Watch you Sunday forecast with WMAR-2 News' Abigail Degler

WMAR-2 News Abigail Degler Sunday weather

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft