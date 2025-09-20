Sunday morning forecast update

Autumn is upon us this Sunday, and we are seeing some very timely temperatures scheduled for this afternoon. Fall officially kicks off tomorrow, but Sunday will be one of the coolest days this week, with the mid-70s expected. Cloud cover continues past the noon hour, with a stray shower possible. Clouds will keep things muggy overnight into Monday, where the heat is expected to return, slightly.

Have a safe weekend folks!

Watch you Sunday forecast with WMAR-2 News' Abigail Degler WMAR-2 News Abigail Degler Sunday weather