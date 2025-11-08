Sunday morning forecast includes rain

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Showers are moving back in this morning with temperatures teetering in the 50s. Rain will be heaviest in the southern portion of the state.
Temperatures are looking fair throughout the morning hours with the 40s and 50s. Winds are a bit breezy. Rain is pushing through portions of the state, but isn't looking to linger. Temperatures will rise into the 60s for highs, with winds continuing to be breezy. Some sunshine is expected this afternoon.
A good Sunday morning to all.
Temperatures are looking fair throughout the morning hours with the 40s and 50s. Winds are a bit breezy. Rain is pushing through portions of the state, but isn't looking to linger. Temperatures will rise into the 60s for highs, with winds continuing to be breezy. Some sunshine is expected this afternoon. Brace for a BIG cool down next week, with some of the coldest air of the season set to arrive!

