Sunday morning forecast

Good morning everyone, happy Sunday!

Temperatures are a bit frigid this A.M. with start-ups in the teens and 20s. Sunshine will return to our forecast today with highs reaching back into the 30s. No big changes to the forecast rolling into next week with Monday looking warmer. We will teeter back and forth for temperatures this week with highs in the 20s and 30s. Sunshine will be abundant throughout the workweek with a dry forecast lingering into the following week.