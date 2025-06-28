Happy Sunday!

Sun-filled and hot once again as we look to end our two days off from the workweek. Temperatures bounce back to above average, with the 90s expected. Less shower and storm potential for today, so temperatures will be allowed to rise uninterrupted. Heat index values should range 5 to 7 degrees warmer than the actual temperature. Rain returns to the forecast as soon as Monday with widespread impacts expected.

WATCH: WMAR-2 News Abigail Degler quick look at Sunday weather Sunday looking sunny and hot