Sunday evening storm chances

BALTIMORE — Storms and showers stick around this evening. There is potential for one or two to be strong to even severe, so have a way to get alerts. Thankfully as storms move in later they will lose the heating of the day, which will limit any severe potential. Still strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning are all possible. St. Patrick's Day Looks gray with clouds sticking around. It will be a bit breezy at times too. Skies look dry though, so plans are in pretty good shape. skies clear out by midweek with high temperatures jumping back into the mid 60s. Our next rain chance arrives on Thursday with some scattered showers. Temperatures cool Friday before leveling off by next weekend.

WMAR

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Low around 51. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.