Sunday: Cloudy with late day showers

Good Sunday morning!

We’re in for a much cloudier and cooler day compared to yesterday. Most of the daytime hours should stay dry, but rain chances increase later this evening. The steadiest and heaviest rain is expected across southern Maryland, where totals could reach a half inch or more.

Overnight, a few snowflakes may mix in—mainly across northern parts of the state—but little to no accumulation is expected.

Monday and Tuesday look dry before a midweek warm-up arrives, with highs nearing the 60s for some areas. The pattern stays active, with additional rain chances returning between Wednesday and Friday.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Dylan