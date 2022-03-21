Sun, Warmth & Wind Will Kick Off The Week

Mostly sunny and warm on this first full day of Spring as high pressure is in control! The winds are a bit elevated with westerly gusts up to 25 mph. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The next chance for rain is Wednesday and Thursday morning. Temps fall behind the front by the end of the week into the low 60s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday: Rain, mainly after 2pm. High near 61. East wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then showers likely after 2am. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.