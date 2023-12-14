Sun-filled skies!

BALTIMORE — Chilly today with high temperatures in the mid-40s. High pressure keeps skies dry and sunny through the rest of the week. Temperatures recover back into the 50s by Friday and stick around this weekend. Dry on Saturday with clouds increasing late day. Mostly cloudy on Sunday with rain moving in during the afternoon from south to north. Heavy rain and gusty winds can be expected early next week before we dry out on Wednesday. The timing and placement of this coastal low-pressure system will dictate rainfall amounts and flooding potential.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday Rain likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Sunday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Tuesday Few lingering showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy.