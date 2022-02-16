Sun, Clouds & Wind Will Prevail Today

Breezy and above normal with increasing clouds today. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow will be milder with highs in the mid 60s ahead of a cold front. Tomorrow night into early Friday morning expect rain and gusty conditions as the front moves through. Temperatures will fall through the afternoon behind the frontal passage. The weekend will be more seasonal with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Mild temps return for the start of next week with showers possible on Tuesday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 54. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight:Increasing clouds, with a low around 43. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 24.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Washington's Birthday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

