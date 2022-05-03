Sun & Clouds Today Then Showers & Storms Tonight

Patchy fog this morning then sun and clouds through the day. Showers and storms are possible this evening/overnight into tomorrow. Highs today will be seasonal to slightly above normal. It will be warmer tomorrow and drier on Thursday. More showers and storms are likely on Friday with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. Much cooler temperatures will move in by Mother's Day weekend with highs only in the mid 60s, along with the chance for showers and storms.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Patchy fog between 2am and 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Patchy fog between 8am and 2pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.