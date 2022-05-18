Watch
Weather

Actions

Sun, Clouds And Seasonal

Showers move in....
Radar.jpg
Lynette Charles
Radar.jpg
Posted at 7:15 AM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 07:33:44-04

It will be seasonal with sun and clouds today. Showers and storms will move in this evening into tomorrow morning as a cold front tracks into the area. Highs tomorrow will be warm and above normal in the mid 80s. Summer-like conditions are in store Friday into the weekend. As the heat and humidity will rule. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s on Black-Eyed Susan Day and Preakness but the humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s to 100 degrees.

Stay tuned!

7 DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a slight chance of showers between 8am and 11am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018