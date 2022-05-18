Sun, Clouds And Seasonal

It will be seasonal with sun and clouds today. Showers and storms will move in this evening into tomorrow morning as a cold front tracks into the area. Highs tomorrow will be warm and above normal in the mid 80s. Summer-like conditions are in store Friday into the weekend. As the heat and humidity will rule. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s on Black-Eyed Susan Day and Preakness but the humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s to 100 degrees.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a slight chance of showers between 8am and 11am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

