Sun, Clouds And Elevated Winds

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today, along with elevated winds. Westerly gusts will be up to 30-35 mph. Highs will be in the upper 30s but it will feel like the low 30s. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 50 degrees ahead of a cold front. Rain is possible late Wednesday evening/overnight into Thursday. The rain will change over to a mix then to snow through the morning hours. Friday will be cold with highs only in the mid to upper 20s. The next chance of snow comes Friday night into Saturday, courtesy of a coastal system.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 8 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Rain likely before 4am, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow before 1pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Friday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

