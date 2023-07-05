Summer time setup for spotty showers

BALTIMORE — The hot and sticky July setup still sticks around. This airmass will keep us in the upper 80s and low 90s with heat indices in the mid 90s during the afternoon hours. A few spotty showers cannot be ruled out. Rinse and repeat for Thursday. Friday will see a better shot of evening thunderstorms as a cold front begins to slide through the Mid-Atlantic. Depending on the timing of the front, some storms could have a bit of extra oomph to create gusty downdrafts. The weekend looks to be on the wet side as we have another round of on and off again thunder showers. Temperatures begin to cool down to the mid 80s for Sunday and Monday.

Have a great day and stay cool!

WMAR

7 day forecast

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am, then a chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.