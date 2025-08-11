Summer-like with sunshine today

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Dry skies with some clouds to start the day, with more sunshine expected this afternoon. It will feel warm and sticky with temperatures rising into the mid to upper-80s! Trending more summer-like mid-week with temperatures climbing into the 90s! The humidity will increase, which will make it feel like the mid to upper-90s on Tuesday through Thursday. Rain and storm chances ramp up on Wednesday and Thursday as a slow-moving cold front invades the region. There will be a drop in the humidity on Friday behind the front, but high temperatures will still range in the upper-80s and low-90s through the weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 91.