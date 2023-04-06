Summer-like with storms today

BALTIMORE — Starting off very mild and muggy this morning, in the upper-60s. Our temperatures will soar into the low to mid-80s today ahead of a cold front with more humidity! Showers and storms will develop along the cold front early this afternoon and will linger through sunset. Some of those storms could be strong to even severe. Our main concern will be damaging wind and hail. After that front comes through temperatures tumble into the 60s on Friday. The weekend will be dry, but cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s. We will be back in the low to mid-70s by the middle of next week.

Stay safe!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then showers likely. Low around 50. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Clearing, with a high near 62. North wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 76.