Summer-like warmth!

BALTIMORE — Nearing record warmth today with highs in the mid-80s! The record high for today is 89° (1977). Bright sunshine is expected so make sure to grab the shades before heading out! It will also feel like mid-June on Friday with highs in the mid-80s. There will be more clouds on Friday as an area of low pressure approaches the region. The chance for showers increases Friday night into Saturday. Right now, scattered showers and isolated storms are possible and look to diminish around sunset on Saturday. A cold front brings another round of more widespread showers and isolated storms on Sunday late-day, which will linger overnight. Drying out next week with intervals of sunshine and highs near 70°.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Partly sunny with a high near 74.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.