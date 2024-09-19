Summer-like temps late-week

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Skies will dry out today with broken clouds overhead through the afternoon. High temperatures will climb back into the low-80s today and Friday. A cold front moves through the region over the weekend and while most of the area remains dry, temperatures will take a hit on Sunday, into the mid-70s. It will feel like fall for the first day of autumn! Dry skies through the middle of next week with high temperatures in the mid-70s and morning temperatures in the 50s.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. North wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.