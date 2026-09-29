Stubborn clouds stick around Tuesday

Good morning, happy Tuesday.

Temperatures are looking comfortable this A.M. with the 50s and 60s. Broken skies will continue from the overnight hours into the day side of things. Clouds will be hard to shake for the next 24 hours, but we will see some sun in the mix today and tomorrow. Highs range in the lower to middle 70s for the afternoon. Dry, warming conditions continue throughout the workweek. Rain will slide back into the forecast by the weekend.

Overnight

Cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 67.