Strong to severe storms today

BALTIMORE — Today will be hot and humid with highs near 90°. A round of strong to severe storms will likely develop around noon through sunset. The main threats include damaging winds and large-sized hail. Drier mid to late-week as a Bermuda high slides in-producing the hottest air mass of the summer season thus far. Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s on Wednesday and Thursday...possibly nearing 100° on Friday! When you combine the hot temperatures and humidity, it will feel like the triple digits late-week. Make sure you find ways to stay cool! Temperatures will fall to seasonal levels this weekend, in the low to mid-90s. Shower and storm chances return this as a cold front swings through.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms south of the metro. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 88.