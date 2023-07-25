Strong to severe storms today

BALTIMORE — Today will be hot and humid with highs near 90°. A round of strong to severe storms will likely develop around noon through sunset. The main threats include damaging winds and large-sized hail. Drier mid to late-week as a Bermuda high slides in-producing the hottest air mass of the summer season thus far. Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s on Wednesday and Thursday...possibly nearing 100° on Friday! When you combine the hot temperatures and humidity, it will feel like the triple digits late-week. Make sure you find ways to stay cool! Temperatures will fall to seasonal levels this weekend, in the low to mid-90s. Shower and storm chances return this as a cold front swings through.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 77.
Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms south of the metro. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 88.