Strong to severe storms this afternoon

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Another soggy start to the day with showers and embedded thunderstorms. The cold front will swing through this afternoon, bringing a line of rain and possibly strong-severe thunderstorms to the area between 2-6 PM. The Storm Prediction Center has the metro, southern Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, Cecil, and Howard counties under a level 1/5 Marginal Risk. This means that any strong storms that form will be isolated and could produce damaging winds and hail. The threat of stronger storms will be focused to the south of the city in Anne Arundel county and the Eastern Shore. The threat of a tornado is low, but not zero. A Flood Watch is in effect for areas west of the I-95 corridor until 6 PM. Spotty showers linger into Thursday before conditions dry out on Friday. Temperatures will drop later this week, into the low to mid-50s and winds turn gusty. More sunshine and dry time this weekend with temperatures rising back to seasonal levels on Sunday, into the low-60s. Dry skies and milder next week with highs well into the 60s and low-70s!

Stay sunny!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 57. East wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.