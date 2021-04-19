Strong to Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

WMAR

A level 1 risk for strong to severe storms exists for a large swath of the state on Wednesday. We'll be tracking a trough that will be moving east-northeastward across the Mid-Atlantic and over New England on Wednesday. The main line will be moving into western Maryland around 11am-- but we should see clearing by 4am. Our primary risk will be damaging wind gusts-- 60+mph, with isolated pockets of heavy rain. As of now, there does not seem to be enough precipitable water to raise concern for flooding..

WMAR

The main line will begin moving into western Maryland late morning, but the greatest amount of instability will occur during the afternoon, hence the risk slicing through the center of the state.

WMAR

WMAR

The main line will pass through the city just after lunchtime, with all of the energy moving offshore by 4pm. Cooler air filters in behind the front, with morning lows on Thursday in the low to mid 30s!

WMAR

#staytuned

@wxpatpete IG/Twitter

www.facebook.com/wxpatpete