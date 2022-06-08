Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Evening

BALTIMORE — Starting off mild and muggy with patchy fog. It will feel warm and humid today with highs in the mid to upper-80s. There will be plenty of dry time and sunshine throughout the day before showers and storms roll in later this evening around sunset. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as there may be an isolated strong storm that develops late tonight - early Thursday. Wind, hail, and heavy rain will be the main concerns. The weather pattern dries out Thursday afternoon through Friday with seasonal temperatures, in the mid-80s. Showers and storms are possible on Saturday with below normal temperatures, in the upper-70s. Temperatures will recover back into the 80s on Sunday with drier conditions prevailing. It will be a warm and comfy start to early next week.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11pm and 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 69. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11am, then a slight chance of showers between 11am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 79. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 86.