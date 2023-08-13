Strong to severe storms possible Monday

Storms are back to start the workweek and some could be strong to even severe. We will start the day off warm and humid with temperatures in the low 70s. Sunshine is out for the first half of the day with storms arriving by the afternoon and evening. Our main concern will be for damaging winds, but there is also a chance we could see a tornado as well. Have a way to get alerts! A second round of storms lingers Tuesday with the greatest potential for severe storms south. We clear out after that, holding in the mid 80s. Getting back above average temperatures land in the low 90s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

WMAR

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

MondayA chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a chance for storms. An overnight low around 72.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 93.