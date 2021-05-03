Strong To Severe Storms Possible

WMAR

Currently-- we are in the warm sector of a system that will bring cooler temperatures to the area by Thursday. Being in the warm sector gives us the potential for showers and thunderstorms--especially in the afternoons/evenings.

Tonight's risk will be concentrated south and west of Baltimore, with damaging wind gusts being the primary risk. Heading into Tuesday--the first half of the day will be quite nice, with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s! Heading into the late afternoon, we'll see showers and thunderstorms firing up around 5pm out west.

The showers & storms should make it closer to the city by 7pm. The primary threat with these thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Looking ahead to Wednesday-- the level 1 risk for strong storms will stick around...but the risk is more conditional. We'll be watching to see if the clouds break after the first round of showers and storms on Tuesday... The more breaks we get in the clouds (and the longer the break between rain)--the better chance to get a couple of robust storms on Wednesday afternoon.

