Strong To Severe Storms On Tap Today

Patchy fog this morning then strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon 1pm-6pm. Damaging gusty wind is the primary threat with large hail and a few isolated tornadoes possible. Stay weather aware and keep your eye to the sky.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Patchy fog between 9am and 10am. High near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

