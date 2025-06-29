Strong to severe storms on Monday and Tuesday afternoon

Heading into Monday, it'll look and feel like a typical summertime pattern! There will be plenty of sunshine, and it'll be hot and muggy. We are expecting the risk of strong to severe storms both Monday and Tuesday afternoon. The risk on Monday is a level 1 out of 5, and the risk climbs to a level 2 out of 5 on Tuesday afternoon. The timing will be between 2-7 pm both nights, with the threats of hail and damaging winds being of highest concern. Given the fact we'll have a stronger jet stream wind overhead the next couple of days, there may be an isolated tornado or two. Temperatures remain hot Monday and Tuesday, before a strong cold front cools us back down to the 80s on Wednesday.

Have a great start to the week!

Dylan

Monday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 100.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. High near 91.

Tuesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Low around 71.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Independence Day

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 89.