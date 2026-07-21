Strong to severe storms develop on this Tuesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Mostly cloudy skies to start with a chance of a few pop-ups showers and rumbles of thunder this morning. The strong cold front swings through the area today, spawning strong-severe thunderstorms between 12 PM - 8 PM. All modes of severe weather are possible, including damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even a tornado or two. A few additional showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday afternoon, with the greatest threat around southern Maryland. Less humid and sunny skies to end the work week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 89. South wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 72. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.