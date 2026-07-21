Strong to severe storms develop on this Tuesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Mostly cloudy skies to start with a chance of a few pop-ups showers and rumbles of thunder this morning. The strong cold front swings through the area today, spawning strong-severe thunderstorms between 12 PM - 8 PM. All modes of severe weather are possible, including damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even a tornado or two. A few additional showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday afternoon, with the greatest threat around southern Maryland. Less humid and sunny skies to end the work week!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 89. South wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 72. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.