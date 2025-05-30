Strong to severe storms are possible this evening

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! The morning begins dry with broken clouds and some patchy fog. A strong storm system is set to move into the region, bringing the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Storms are expected to arrive around 5 PM and lingers through midnight. with damaging winds and large hail being the primary threats. While the chance is low, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Most areas can expect over an inch of rain, with some spots picking up as much as 1.5 inches. Saturday will bring drier conditions overall, though a few scattered showers may linger throughout the day. As we head into next week, expect a return to more typical early June weather—warm and seasonable

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 57. Southeast wind 5-10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.