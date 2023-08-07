Strong storms today!

BALTIMORE — It will be hot and humid today with highs in the 90s. The intensity of today's storms depends on how quickly the clouds erode this morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the state in an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) as scattered strong to severe storms are expected mid-afternoon through the evening hours. The potential for damaging wind gusts is the greatest. This may lead to scattered power outages and downed trees. Heavy rainfall, large-sized hail, and a tornado or two are also possible. Make sure you know your safe place and have your plan ready to go! High pressure builds into the region-yielding drier conditions through mid-week. Another disturbance brings the chance for isolated pop-up thunderstorms on Thursday. There is a slight chance of an afternoon storm on Friday. High temperatures will range in the upper-80s late-week. The potential for showers and storms lingers into the weekend with highs in the low-90s.

Stay safe!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. High near 90. South wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Low around 71. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Thursday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.